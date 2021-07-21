Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148,923 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Teradata worth $14,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Teradata by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,792,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,614,000 after acquiring an additional 67,900 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth about $1,994,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,139 shares of company stock worth $2,772,828. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.04. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

TDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

