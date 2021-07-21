Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 367,766 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 571,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,766 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.36% of G1 Therapeutics worth $13,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $693,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $184,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $331,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock worth $1,940,050 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $776.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.95% and a negative net margin of 159.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

