Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 18,504 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,504 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Alector were worth $14,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Alector by 68.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alector by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alector by 1,119.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 143,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alector by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,412,000 after acquiring an additional 121,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alector in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

ALEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. Alector, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $43.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,206.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $32,767.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,210.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,984. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

