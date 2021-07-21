Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,696 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of NeoGenomics worth $14,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,411,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

In other news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,523.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -552.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

