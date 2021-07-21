Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $14.61 Million Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,592 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $14,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,006,000 after acquiring an additional 474,751 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,919,000 after buying an additional 72,810 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,115,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after buying an additional 112,428 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 52.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 883,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,332,000 after buying an additional 304,848 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,322 shares in the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total value of $118,767.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Shares of COLM opened at $100.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.23. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

