Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $13,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Brink’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,122,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,066,000 after buying an additional 175,385 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Brink’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,332,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,497,000 after buying an additional 83,819 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in The Brink’s by 12.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,393,000 after buying an additional 160,548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Brink’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,002,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Brink’s by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,471,000 after buying an additional 61,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

BCO stock opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

