Golden Star Resources Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Golden Star Resources in a report released on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 14.97% and a positive return on equity of 276.35%. The business had revenue of $64.99 million during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.06.

GSS stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.89. Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 26.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

