Golden Star Resources (GSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Golden Star Resources to post earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$82.30 million during the quarter.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

TSE:GSC opened at C$2.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$313.11 million and a P/E ratio of -5.47. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of C$2.66 and a one year high of C$6.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources to C$5.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.