Gmt Capital Corp Sells 740,997 Shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) Stock

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 740,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $452,008.17. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:HJLI opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $49.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories by 1,326.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve.

