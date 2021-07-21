Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,711 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 12,927 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Globus Medical worth $13,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $466,342,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,132,000 after purchasing an additional 86,833 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,670,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,039,000 after purchasing an additional 29,952 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 41.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,783,000 after purchasing an additional 442,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,855,000 after purchasing an additional 69,098 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. upped their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

GMED opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.07. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.34 and a 52 week high of $81.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.50.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel T. Scavilla sold 47,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. Insiders have sold 472,168 shares of company stock worth $37,627,054 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

