Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 64,591 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,591 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.30% of HealthEquity worth $16,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Man Group plc grew its stake in HealthEquity by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in HealthEquity by 6.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 10.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,772,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,522,000 after buying an additional 161,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 34.3% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 191,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 48,970 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $196,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,979. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HQY has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

HQY stock opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.39.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. Analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

