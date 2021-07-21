Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 31,350 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,350 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.46% of LCI Industries worth $15,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,811,000 after purchasing an additional 252,460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,068,000 after purchasing an additional 192,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $14,565,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,871,000 after purchasing an additional 106,222 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $7,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $139.17 on Wednesday. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $101.69 and a 52 week high of $156.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LCII shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.71.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

