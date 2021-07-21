Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 10,796 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,796 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $13,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,288,000 after purchasing an additional 713,005 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 262.2% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,425,000 after buying an additional 445,694 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 52.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after buying an additional 380,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,115,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK stock opened at $295.92 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $297.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.31.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total transaction of $641,400.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,561 shares of company stock worth $9,884,481. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

