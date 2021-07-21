Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 104.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 155,773 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $15,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 2,046.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 57.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the first quarter worth $131,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the first quarter worth $201,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $35.85 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $688.59 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

