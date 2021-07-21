Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $17,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,059,000. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $390,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 94.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $271,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $167.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.13 and a 12 month high of $180.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.86.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

