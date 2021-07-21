Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 1,758 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of SCZ opened at $72.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.78 and a one year high of $77.32.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

