Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Underweight”

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Glaukos from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair downgraded Glaukos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Glaukos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.73. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.11.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.82 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $411,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,059,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Glaukos by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,030,000 after buying an additional 21,881 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Glaukos by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 489,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,070,000 after buying an additional 40,010 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

