Gino Dellomo Sells 3,464 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) major shareholder Gino Dellomo sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $90,756.80. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

FNKO stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $898.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.43.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Funko by 457.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 107,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth $2,943,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,370,000 after purchasing an additional 93,019 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth $2,270,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNKO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.