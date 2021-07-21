Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Holdings Decreased by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,950,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 264,700 shares during the quarter. Gildan Activewear makes up approximately 3.3% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $59,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

GIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of NYSE GIL traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.35. 4,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,734. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 135.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. On average, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

