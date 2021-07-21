Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 690,200 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 960,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 255.6 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on GBNXF shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Gibson Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $21.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

