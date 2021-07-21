Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $31.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Getty Realty has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Getty Realty by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,066,000 after acquiring an additional 271,383 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

