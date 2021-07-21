Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

GNGBY has been the topic of several other reports. DNB Markets raised Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Getinge in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS GNGBY opened at $40.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.88. Getinge has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.82.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

