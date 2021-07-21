Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €109.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €109.00 ($128.24) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GXI. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.50 ($108.82) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.07 ($117.73).

ETR GXI opened at €84.15 ($99.00) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €92.22. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of €81.30 ($95.65) and a 52 week high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 29.13.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

