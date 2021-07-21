Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 109,580 Shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akouos were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Akouos by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,894 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Akouos by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Akouos by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Akouos by 461.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Akouos by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akouos alerts:

Shares of AKUS stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.97. Akouos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $427.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that Akouos, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AKUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Akouos in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akouos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.