Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 584,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 116,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 106,484 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,378 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 175,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 40,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 38,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $488.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.84. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

AMAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amalgamated Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.