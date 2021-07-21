Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 359,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 43,569 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $5,536,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRO opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.57 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 130.91%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

