Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,752 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Pure Cycle worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 163,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,536 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 457.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 140,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Pure Cycle by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the period. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Pure Cycle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Pure Cycle stock opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $339.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.65. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.