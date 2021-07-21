Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,497,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 134,730 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.95 million, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.14.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director B Frank Stanley acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,591.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

