Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 70,302 Shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Rekor Systems worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 321,066 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 1,216.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,984 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

REKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Rekor Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

REKR stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $338.21 million, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.95. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $25.38.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 133.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rekor Systems news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $25,125.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

