Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 13,800 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of ShotSpotter worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ShotSpotter by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its position in ShotSpotter by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 786,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,594,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ShotSpotter by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,681,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ShotSpotter by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ShotSpotter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $124,463.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,141.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,139 shares of company stock worth $163,860. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSTI stock opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $53.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.73 million, a P/E ratio of 455.31, a PEG ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.35.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

