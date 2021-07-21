Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 128,320 Shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 777,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,320 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GTY Technology were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 637.8% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 94,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 81,578 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GTY Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,254,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GTY Technology by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after acquiring an additional 171,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GTYH opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $404.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.15. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $8.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 92.30%.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital services, and integrated payments via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

