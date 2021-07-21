Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GENI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.12. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $53.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

