Genesis Vision Trading 8.7% Lower This Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00006713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $9.53 million and approximately $175,747.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00047193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013435 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.12 or 0.00795260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

GVT is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

