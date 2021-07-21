Generac (GNRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. Generac has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. On average, analysts expect Generac to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $436.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $368.63. Generac has a 12 month low of $134.15 and a 12 month high of $452.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.12, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.20.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,414,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,693 shares of company stock worth $12,218,736. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

