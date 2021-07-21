GATX (NYSE:GATX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

GATX (NYSE:GATX) released its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GATX had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GATX traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $91.82. The company had a trading volume of 798 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,027. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.31. GATX has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen upgraded GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. GATX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

In other GATX news, insider James M. Conniff sold 10,316 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,083,386.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at $201,218.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,329,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,784.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GATX

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

