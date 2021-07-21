GATX (NYSE:GATX) Announces Earnings Results

GATX (NYSE:GATX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

Shares of GATX opened at $90.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. GATX has a 52-week low of $59.32 and a 52-week high of $106.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen upgraded GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $2,702,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,931.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $904,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

