Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperformer rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

NYSE:GATO opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. Gatos Silver has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.65.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Electrum Silver Us Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $35,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip Pyle sold 58,334 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $1,126,429.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,099.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,723,967 shares of company stock worth $38,842,631. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gatos Silver by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,668,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 165,090 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gatos Silver by 257.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 597,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 430,583 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth $4,616,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth $3,353,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth $2,280,000. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.