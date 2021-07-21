Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s stock price rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.92. Approximately 46,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,069,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

GATO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC began coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

In other Gatos Silver news, major shareholder Electrum Silver Us Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $35,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Dubas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $121,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,097 shares in the company, valued at $244,982.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,723,967 shares of company stock worth $38,842,631. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,668,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after buying an additional 165,090 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 257.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 597,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 430,583 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,616,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,353,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.