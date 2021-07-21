Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Gateley’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of GTLY stock opened at GBX 206.10 ($2.69) on Wednesday. Gateley has a 1-year low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 229.99 ($3.00). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 206.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71. The stock has a market cap of £242.97 million and a P/E ratio of 20.54.

Get Gateley alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GTLY shares. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Gateley in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Gateley from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Gateley in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Gateley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.