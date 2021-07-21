Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) CEO Philip Andrew Smith Sells 15,997 Shares

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 15,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $1,123,949.22.

Garrett Motion stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.24.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Garrett Motion had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Garrett Motion stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BWS Financial assumed coverage on Garrett Motion in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. It also provides automotive software solutions, such as automotive cybersecurity solutions, which include intrusion detection and prevention system (IDPS) and firewall, security operations center tools; integrated vehicle health management solutions; and vehicle diagnostic and prognostic solutions.

