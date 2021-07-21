Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,160,898 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $42,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth $1,428,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $3,919,000. Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $8,594,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.76. 8,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,478. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.09 and a 12 month high of $48.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.68%.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.85.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

