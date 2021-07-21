Gameswap (GSWAP) Trading 9% Lower This Week

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gameswap has a market cap of $2.58 million and $41,277.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000732 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gameswap

Gameswap is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

