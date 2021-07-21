GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $191.18 on Wednesday. GameStop has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $483.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.04 and a beta of -2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.67.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.61) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GameStop will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $7,985,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $993,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $31,985,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 49,325 shares in the last quarter. 35.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

