G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock Holdings Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.31% of G1 Therapeutics worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTHX opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $776.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.24. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.95% and a negative net margin of 159.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $331,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,050 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

