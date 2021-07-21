FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Morgan Stanley Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $7.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.98. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Shares of MS stock opened at $92.32 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $94.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $171.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.