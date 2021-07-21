FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Telefónica, S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Telefónica in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telefónica’s FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TEF. Berenberg Bank upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telefónica has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.4478 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

