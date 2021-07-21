FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

FTSI stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.01. The stock had a trading volume of 102,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,695. FTS International has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.32.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $95.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. FTS International had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 16.40%. Research analysts anticipate that FTS International will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTS International during the first quarter valued at $25,125,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of FTS International during the fourth quarter valued at $10,804,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTS International during the first quarter valued at $13,016,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new position in shares of FTS International during the fourth quarter valued at $9,684,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTS International during the first quarter valued at $5,596,000. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTS International Company Profile

