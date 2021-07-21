FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Insider Acquires $174,256.97 in Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) insider Arthur M. Krieg purchased 25,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $174,256.97.

Shares of FRP stock opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $62.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.75. The company has a market capitalization of $546.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 162.22%. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FRP in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FRP during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FRP by 155.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of FRP by 90.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of FRP during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

