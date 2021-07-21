Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 286,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 70,754 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of BX stock opened at $103.84 on Wednesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $104.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.77%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.42.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.