Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,787 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 11,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.